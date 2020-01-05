Mercedes-Benz recalls 745,000 cars for sunroofs that could detach

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 744,852 vehicles in the US due to faulty sunroofs where the glass panel could detach from the vehicle. A large swath of cars are affected by this recall, spanning from model years 2001 to 2011.

"The bonding between the glass panel and the sliding roof frame may deteriorate, possibly resulting in the glass panel detaching from the vehicle," the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration said in a statement last week (PDF).

This recall affects C-, CLK-, CLS- and E-Class models over the course of approximately 10 years.

C-Class

C230 (2003-2007)

C240 (2001-2005)

C280 (2006-2007)

C32 AMG (2002-2004)

C320 (2001-2005)

C350 (2006-2007)

C55 AMG (2005-2006)

CLK-Class

CLK320 (2003-2005)

CLK350 (2006-2009)

CLK500 (2003-2006)

CLK55 AMG (2003-2005)

CLK550 (2007-2009)

CLS-Class

CLS500 (2006)

CLS55 AMG (2006)

CLS550 (2007-2011)

CLS63 AMG (2007-2011)

E-Class

E320 (2003-2009)

E350 (2006-2009)

E450 (2006)

E500 (2003-2006)

E55 AMG (2003-2006)

E550 (2007-2009)

E63 AMG (2007-2009)

The NHTSA bulletin says Mercedes-Benz will notify its owners on or after Feb. 14. Dealers will inspect the glass panel bonding, and if necessary, replace the sunroof assembly. Of course, as with all manufacturer recalls, any maintenance work will be performed free of charge.

