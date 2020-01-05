Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Mercedes-Benz recalls 745,000 cars for sunroofs that could detach

A wide range of vehicles from model years 2001 to 2011 are affected.

2009 Mercedes-Benz E350

A number of E-Class sedans are part of this recall.

 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 744,852 vehicles in the US due to faulty sunroofs where the glass panel could detach from the vehicle. A large swath of cars are affected by this recall, spanning from model years 2001 to 2011.

"The bonding between the glass panel and the sliding roof frame may deteriorate, possibly resulting in the glass panel detaching from the vehicle," the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration said in a statement last week (PDF).

This recall affects C-, CLK-, CLS- and E-Class models over the course of approximately 10 years.

C-Class

  • C230 (2003-2007)
  • C240 (2001-2005)
  • C280 (2006-2007)
  • C32 AMG (2002-2004)
  • C320 (2001-2005)
  • C350 (2006-2007)
  • C55 AMG (2005-2006)

CLK-Class

  • CLK320 (2003-2005)
  • CLK350 (2006-2009)
  • CLK500 (2003-2006)
  • CLK55 AMG (2003-2005)
  • CLK550 (2007-2009)
Mercedes-Benz CLS550

Mercedes' original "four-door coupe," the CLS-Class, is affected by this recall.

 Mercedes-Benz

CLS-Class

  • CLS500 (2006)
  • CLS55 AMG (2006)
  • CLS550 (2007-2011)
  • CLS63 AMG (2007-2011)

E-Class

  • E320 (2003-2009)
  • E350 (2006-2009)
  • E450 (2006)
  • E500 (2003-2006)
  • E55 AMG (2003-2006)
  • E550 (2007-2009)
  • E63 AMG (2007-2009)

The NHTSA bulletin says Mercedes-Benz will notify its owners on or after Feb. 14. Dealers will inspect the glass panel bonding, and if necessary, replace the sunroof assembly. Of course, as with all manufacturer recalls, any maintenance work will be performed free of charge.

Want to check if your vehicle is affected by this (or any other) recall? Head over to Roadshow's easy, step-by-step guide.

More From Roadshow
2020 Lincoln Aviator review: Luxury done right
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel review: The best full-size truck adds efficiency and capability
2019 Tesla Model S Long Range review: Familiar, yet oh so much better