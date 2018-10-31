Hold on to your butts, because it's 'Ring record time. Mercedes-Benz announced on Wednesday that its new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S just set the fastest lap time around the Nordschleife of any four-seat series production car.

Apart from being kind of a mouthful to say, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is Stuttgart's 639-horsepower answer to the Porsche Panamera. It's a four-door, all-wheel-drive terror that's packing AMG's delightful-in-all-its-forms turbocharged V8 engine, all of which helped the sedan lap the 'Ring's north loop in just 7:45.21.

A number of onboard technologies helped this bruiser run the 'Ring in record time. Rear-wheel steering and an electronically controlled locking rear differential help to make it more controlled in turns -- vital on the endlessly curvy Nurburgring. The grippy Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires certainly didn't hurt, either.

The hot-shoe behind the wheel for the lap was AMG development engineer and former professional racing driver Demian Schaffert. You can see his full record run in the video above.