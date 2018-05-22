Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan brings straight-six power to replace the E43

When Mercedes-AMG introduced its new -53 lineup, it announced new variants of the E-Class coupe and convertible, but the sedan was conspicuously absent. That's no longer the case.

Mercedes-AMG announced today that it will also build the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan, in addition to its two-door counterparts. It will replace the Mercedes-AMG E43, which relied on a twin-turbocharged V6.

The E53 sedan uses the same 3.0-liter I6 that was introduced on the coupe and convertible variants, in addition to other models like the CLS53. It puts out 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It also includes Mercedes' new EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system, which provides enhanced stop-start functionality or a 148-pound-foot torque boost.

Like other -53 models, the E53 sports some unique visual kit to help stand apart from more pedestrian variants. The hood has two big ol' power domes, while the four tailpipes out back are circular and flanked by a more aggressive diffuser. An optional Night Package will get rid of some of the chrome if you're feeling especially goth. It'll be quite the handler, thanks to standard adaptive air suspension.

Inside, there's a standard performance steering wheel with a red stripe at the 12 o'clock position. Mercedes' impressive pair of 12.3-inch widescreens are standard and cover both the gauge cluster and the infotainment system. If you want to spend all the money in the world, you can go wild with fancy leather upgrades and different trim pieces.

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan will go on sale later this year, and pricing has not yet been announced. For comparison's sake, the current E43 four-door starts at $71,600.