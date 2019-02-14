Mercedes-AMG's most powerful vehicle has 1,600 hp, tops out at 83 miles per hour

Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG has long been in the habit of building crazy, high-horsepower vehicles. Would it surprise you then if we were to tell you that its latest creation is made almost entirely from carbon fiber, has 1,600 horsepower and has a top speed of 83 miles per hour? Oh, and it's a boat.

The 41' AMG Carbon Edition cigarette boat, which the company announced on Thursday, is built as a partnership between the folks in Affalterbach and Miami-based Cigarette Racing. It uses the new AMG GT four-door coupe as inspiration for all of its lunacy, and we like it.

The AMG Carbon Edition manages to shave over 500 pounds of weight off of the Cigarette Racing boat on which it's based thanks to the use of carbon in its roof structure, rudder, deck and hull. The carbon is used to form a sandwich structure which also adds rigidity to the craft -- something you need when you're bouncing off waves at more than 80 miles per hour.

The 1,600 horsepower I mentioned earlier comes courtesy of four outboard Mercury Racing 400R engines. Are these as sexy as the completely nuts 9.0-liter turbocharged V8 stern-drive motors that Mercury makes? No, but they're close.

The AMG Carbon Edition will carry eight people or the equivalent weight of eight people in drugs (or, like, cat food or something -- I'm not here to tell you how to live) at maximum speed. Or it'll carry 20 people at the boat's cruising speed. The interior of the boat is meant to mimic that of Mercedes-AMG's finest sports cars with their liberal use of carbon fiber and Alcantara.

The 41' AMG Carbon Edition will be on display at the Miami International Boat Show from February 14-18.