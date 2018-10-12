McLaren will reveal the new Speedtail hypercar on Oct. 26

Enlarge Image McLaren

McLaren's upcoming Speedtail hypercar promises to be one hell of a car, and now, we finally know when we'll get to see the whole shebang.

McLaren announced today that it will reveal the Speedtail on Oct. 26, which is two days before my birthday and definitely not a coincidence. The 106 lucky owners who paid for one will get to see it live in London, but the rest of us hoi polloi can watch a livestream at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on McLaren's website.

The automaker also threw out a teaser with its announcement. The teaser shows off a substantial chunk of the Speedtail's, um, speedy tail, a contoured expanse of what will probably be carbon fiber. Under the tail is a Speedtail badge that spans the width between the taillights. That's all I can glean from this teaser, really, but it still has me more excited than before.

While we don't know most of the specs yet -- those will come on Oct. 26, too -- we do know some. It will rely on a hybrid-electric powertrain that will deliver more than 1,000 horsepower. It should be able to stretch its top speed past that of the 243-mph McLaren F1 supercar of yore, and like the F1, the Speedtail will have a centrally mounted driver seat with two passenger seats on either side. McLaren's release says the Speedtail will contain "exquisite new materials," which sounds mysterious and fun.

Originally referred to by its codename BP23, the Speedtail was first announced all the way back in 2016. About a year after that, McLaren showed off pictures of a development mule wearing a 720S body, but that's about the most the public has seen of it. Thankfully, that'll change in about two weeks' time.