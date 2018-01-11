When McLaren announced its entry-level Sports Series cars, we were initially a little skeptical because they lacked so much of what made the more expensive Maccas so special. We shouldn't have been concerned, as McLaren really did its homework when deciding where to save money. The 570S and 570S Spider both provide excellent alternatives to Italy's entry-level supercars, while the more relaxed 570GT turned out to be the real sweetheart of the bunch.

McLaren owners have been hounding the company for more configuration options on the Sports Series line, and the gents down in Woking have listened. In addition to standard carbon ceramic brakes, McLaren is now offering an optional Sports Pack that updates the steering and suspension of the 570GT to that of the 570S and 570S Spider.

Among the changes are different steering rack, dampers and damper actuators. The Sport Pack also changes the calibration of the adaptive suspension and electronic stability control program. How much does it cost to have your cake and eat it, too? Just 4,900 pounds sterling.

Also, new on the options list for the 570GT is a driver-dimmable electrochromic panoramic glass roof from McLaren Special Operations. Yes, we are indeed living in the future. This fancy adjustable roof joins two other UV-blocking glass roof options, green and dark grey, and is frankly one of the coolest car options we've heard of in awhile.

Surely this must be the end of the changes to the Sport Series, you say. Wrong! McLaren is also offering new Design Editions which include silica white exterior with saddle tan and carbon black interior; Pacific blue with jet black and areia (cream); blade silver with natural tan and carbon black; fire black with jet black and areia and storm grey with jet black and almond white.

Color and trim choices that were previously only available on the 570S Spider are now also available on the 570S and 570GT. For example, both models may now be had with lightweight 10-spoke alloy wheels, and those who order the reversing camera will get the Spider's sexy TFT dash display.

We'll be interested in seeing what changes trickle down to the Sports Series now that the 720S is in full swing, but we're glad to see McLaren making its most "affordable" cars that much better.