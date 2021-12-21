Here's our first look at the Maserati MC20 convertible

Enlarge Image Maserati

It's been more than a year since Maserati debuted its new MC20 supercar. But on Tuesday, the Italian automaker gave us our first look at the next chapter of the MC20 story: the convertible.

Nothing about the shape of the MC20 convertible is really a shock, and that's intentional. Maserati engineered the MC20's carbon fiber composite body to support body coupe and convertible body styles. Indeed, the prototype pictured here just looks like the standard MC20 with a folding hardtop. That's fine by us.

Likewise, the MC20's powertrain shouldn't change in the transformation from coupe to convertible. Expect to see a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine making 621 horsepower. The only major difference will be weight; the convertible's electronic roof mechanism will surely add a few pounds.

We're extremely into the special sky-themed camouflage wrapping this test car, by the way. "Maserati has selected a new look for its camouflage, featuring a play of clouds," the company said in a statement. "After all, it is a convertible."

The MC20 convertible -- which could end up being called MC20 Spider -- is expected to debut sometime in 2022. Following that, Maserati will launch the next iteration of the MC20, which will have a fully electric powertrain. Fingers crossed for some rad camouflage on that one, too.