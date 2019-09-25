Maserati just built its 100,000th Ghibli, and here's why that's a big deal

Maserati

Say what you will about the Maserati Ghibli, but there's no arguing the fact that it's been a hugely important car for Maserati, and that's evident in the fact that it recently built its 100,000th example, according to an announcement made by the company on Tuesday.

Creating the Ghibli was a significant risk for Maserati because it hadn't really offered a model at the sort of BMW 5-series price point, nor had it really produced vehicles in the kind of volumes in which it hoped to sell the Ghibli. However, despite some questionable parts-bin engineering, the car has made Maserati a much more financially sound brand than it's ever been.

While selling 100,000 examples of a nameplate may not seem like much when compared with the kinds of numbers that companies like General Motors, Toyota or even BMW and Mercedes deal in, for an Italian sports car manufacturer, it's pretty huge.

The 100,000th car to roll off the production line in Turin was an Italian market 2020 Ghibli S Q4 GranSport in Blu Emozione on black leather interior.