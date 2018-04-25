Lynk & Co 01 SUV will debut in Europe in 2020 as a PHEV

Chinese mobility company Lynk & Co is doubling down with fellow Geely-subsidiary Volvo on technology to launch a new plug-in hybrid version of its 01 SUV at the Beijing International Auto Show.

The Lynk & Co 01 made its official debut last year at the Shanghai Motor Show with initial plans to offer it with both three-cylinder and four-cylinder gasoline engines, mated to either a manual or automatic gearbox. This PHEV variant will be the first Lynk & Co to be sold outside its native China, with European production to begin next year and sales slated to start in 2020.

"Our European strategy has always been based on new technology powertrain, and the announcements here in Beijing today confirm that vision," said Alain Visser, senior vice president of Lynk & Co. "There will be no diesel, no manual and no ICE Lynk & Co derivatives in Europe. When we commence production in 2019, and sales starting from 2020, in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London, our range will be all about new energy. From these hubs in key cities we will also launch our pop-up stores offline tours, reaching 95% of Europe's urban population with a formidable, efficient and connected range of products based on industry-leading technologies such as Drive-E and more."

The Euro version of the 01 will be built in Ghent, Belgium alongside Volvo's new CMA-platformed XC40. According to previous statements, Lynk & Co does plan on bringing its vehicles to the United States, but it's unclear if that will also happen in 2020 or if its planned assault on the European market will push that timeline back.