Lucid Motors is already testing an Air-based electric SUV

EV startup Lucid Motors has had a big month so far. Not only is it inching closer to the official debut of its Air luxury electric sedan, but the Air also posted a maximum range of over 500 miles (in a non-EPA test, it must be said).

Now, according to a report by YouTube channel E for Electric published on Thursday, it would seem like things are about to be bigger still for Lucid. Specifically, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed in an interview that not only is the company planning to offer an SUV but that it's already got a working and driving prototype that's undergoing testing. The new SUV will be based on the Air platform, and just as efficient.

Rawlinson, a veteran of Jaguar, Lotus and Tesla, says that the brand has other models and platforms in the works as part of its 10-year plan. He'd like Lucid to be building a million cars a year by 2027 -- a lofty goal indeed.

He alluded to the world getting a potential sneak peek at this SUV on Sept. 9, when the Air sedan is supposed to make its full production debut, and if Lucid can pull that off, the potential payoff could be huge.