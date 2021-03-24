Driver's technology drives a big part of the new car market today, but even the most modest car has a wealth of simple technology that you may not appreciate. Use this list to look around your car and see if there are any handy low-tech features you didn't know about.

Extending or double sun visors can block the sun from two directions at once.

One-touch express up and down windows. You don't need to keep pressing the button on some cars.

Pull-up power window switches, so kids and pets can accidentally stand on the button and close the window on themselves.

