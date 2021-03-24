Driver's technology drives a big part of the new car market today, but even the most modest car has a wealth of simple technology that you may not appreciate. Use this list to look around your car and see if there are any handy low-tech features you didn't know about.
- Extending or double sun visors can block the sun from two directions at once.
- One-touch express up and down windows. You don't need to keep pressing the button on some cars.
- Pull-up power window switches, so kids and pets can accidentally stand on the button and close the window on themselves.
- Power windows should have pinch protection that reverses the window motor when it encounters much resistance.
- One-pull inside locks. No need to pull the handle twice or pull up the lock plunger itself to get out.
- Door checks with multiple detents to hold your door in several different positions, not just wide open.
- Rear glass that opens separately from the main hatch.
- Triangular icons on the fuel gauge that indicated which side of the car the gas cap is on.
- An automatic lane change flash invoked by pressing the turn signal lever half way and releasing it. No need to manually cancel it.
- Rotate your ignition key backward for accessory power without powering up other car systems like fuel injection, ABS or dashboard idiot lights. This is a much more elegant way to listen to the stereo with the car off.
- A negative ground stud under the hood gives you better jump starts.
- Move your dash brightness control all the way on and past a detent to engage all the interior lights.
- Press and hold the lock or unlock buttons on your remote key fob to close or open all windows.
- A steel backup key could be hidden inside your remote fob.
- Little plastic hooks at the base of your headrest uprights are there to hang small shopping bags on the way home without things spilling out.
- Your car may have a wiper service mode that can position the wiper arms for a convenient blade change.
- Press and hold to save radio presets. (Yes, some people don't know this one, they use the radio so little.)
- Height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors to give you a comfortable fit.
- Height-adjustable power hatchbacks limit how far the lid opens and prevent it from hitting ceilings and overhead pipes.