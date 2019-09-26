Lincoln has a new design director and he's only 41

Enlarge Image Lincoln Motor Company

Lincoln has been experiencing a renaissance over the last couple of years thanks to a string of well-received and wonderfully styled SUVs, starting with the Navigator. A vital member of the team that worked on those vehicles -- design director David Woodhouse -- left to go to Nissan earlier this year, and it's taken a little while for the folks in Dearborn to name his replacement.

It seems like the wait might have been worth it because, according to an Automotive News report from Thursday, the guy who is replacing Woodhouse is Kemal Curic. He's the person who was responsible for the styling of the 2015 Ford Mustang. He's also 41 years old, which makes him significantly younger than the average Lincoln customer.

Curic has been with Ford since 2003 and has since moved around in the company, working on vehicles like the Fiesta, the Kuga and the Mondeo. His position as lead exterior designer for the '15 Mustang came after he won an internal design competition. He's been with Lincoln since 2014.

Since landing at FoMoCo's luxury brand, he's done some impressive work including styling the very handsome Continental as well as working on the Aviator and most recently the Corsair.

We've been seriously impressed by the brand's current "Quiet flight" design language, and we have to admit we're very excited to see where Curic takes it.