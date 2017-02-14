Lexus teases LS 500h hybrid ahead of Geneva debut

Lexus gave us our first look at the all-new LS flagship luxury sedan at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Next month in Geneva, we'll get to see its second variant.

The automaker will debut its new LS 500h hybrid sedan at the Geneva Motor Show in March. While Lexus didn't share any specs, it's likely that it will pack the same powertrain as the LC 500h coupe, with a net output of 354 horsepower and a continuously variable transmission. Both cars share the same global architecture, after all.

Enlarge Image Lexus

Then again, there's a chance that things might be slightly different. Whereas the LC 500 coupe boasts a 5.0-liter V8 good for 471 horsepower, the LS 500 sedan wields a 415-horsepower, 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6.

While the engines might be different, the performance is nearly the same -- 60 mph arrives in 4.4 seconds for the coupe, and the sedan isn't far behind at 4.5 seconds.

One thing won't change, though, and that's the LS sedan's radical new styling. It takes a page from a number of new Lexus models, with a commanding grille up front, slim lighting fixtures and a whole bunch of busy lines down the side. It's a far cry from its more staid predecessor, that's for darn sure.

The 2018 Lexus LS sedan goes on sale at the tail end of this year, and the hybrid model is likely to arrive at the same time or shortly thereafter.