Lexus

Lexus is bringing a new crossover SUV concept to the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. No big surprise there; SUVs are kind of a big deal — literally and figuratively — in the modern automotive space. However, the LF-1 Limitless claims to be, in the automaker's own words, "a striking new concept that reflects the next genre in luxury crossover vehicles."

The closely cropped teaser image we've received doesn't tell us much about "the next genre," but it does give hints about the design. We can infer that the vehicle will feature steeply raked rear glass and a tail end design not dissimilar to that of the automaker's RX crossover.

The taillight design is interesting in that it appear to be a wrap-around design that meets in the middle above a center "L" badge that's illuminated in blue, perhaps a hint that the LF-1 will be a hybrid of some sort. Meanwhile, the rear spoiler appears to integrate the high-mount brake light and a cutout for a glass roof panel into its split design.

Lexus

What the teaser doesn't tell us is scale. It's difficult to tell exactly how big the LF-1 will be when it rolls onto the stage. Personally, I'd like to see the automaker flesh out its smaller offerings with something fun-sized like Toyota's CH-R, but Lexus' release specifically refers to the LF-1 Limitless as a "flagship" vehicle and all signs — including what appears to be a highly advanced rear seat entertainment system in the teaser — seem to point toward this either being a larger model slotting in above the RX and RX L in the automaker's lineup or a far-looking peek at the next generation of those models.

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

We'll know for sure when the Lexus LF-1 Limitless makes the trek from the automaker's CALTY design studio in Southern California to the Detroit Auto Show in January.