Lexus recalls 115,000 cars over fuel leak risk

The recall affects IS and GS models equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine.

2007 Lexus IS 350Enlarge Image

The 2007 Lexus IS 350 sedan is one of the vehicles affected by this recall.

Lexus has announced a recall that covers some 115,000 vehicles in the United States. The affected vehicles include 2006-13 model year IS 350 sedans, 2010-14 IS 350C convertibles and 2007-11 GS 350 and GS 450h sedans.

All of these cars use a specific 3.5-liter V6 engine that may be prone to fuel leaks. According to Lexus' official recall statement, "the diaphragm material in the fuel pulsation dampers in this engine may harden over time and crack, causing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a vehicle fire."

Lexus says it'll fix the affected vehicles by replacing the fuel delivery pipe with a new one that contains "improved pulsation dampers." The service will, of course, be performed free of charge. Owners should expect to receive notification via mail beginning in early August.

