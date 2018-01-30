Lego is smart to realize that adults will throw gobs of money at massive (and massively complex) sets. It's no $800 Millennium Falcon, but Lego's latest big-boy addition is sure to pull lots of attention.

Lego announced this week that it will create a Technic set based on the Bugatti Chiron, the multimillion-dollar hypercar from Volkswagen Group's most exclusive marque. The set is due to drop in August 2018, and Lego Technic posted a video to its Facebook feed to stoke the fires of anticipation.

LEGO Technic 2018 When Technic and art meet… Posted by LEGO Technic on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Lego enthusiast site The Brick Fan has some details on the new set, which was previewed at the Nuremburg Toy Fair this week. It has 3,599 pieces, which is approximately 133 percent of the piece count of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS that came out in 2016. The price is estimated at €369, which likely includes tax. Some back-of-the-napkin math would peg a US price for the Technic Bugatti Chiron at about $400, but there's no official confirmation yet.

In case you're unfamiliar with the terminology, Technic refers to a specific family of Lego pieces. These aren't the bricks you snap together like that pirate ship you so fondly remember -- instead, the pieces are a bit more complicated, with lots of gears and moving parts.

This makes the build a bit more difficult, but it also means you can do crazy complex things with all its pieces -- as an example, the GT3 RS had a functional version of its dual-clutch transmission, complete with in-cabin shift paddles. Like other very-involved Lego sets, this one is likely aimed at kids and adults over the age of 16.

The Bugatti Chiron is a damned masterpiece of automotive genius. This 16-cylinder velvet rocketship packs nearly 1,500 horsepower and can reach a top speed above 261 mph. It's also the fanciest car you'll ever sit in, but with a base price of $3 million, it had better be.