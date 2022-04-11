Land Rover Recalls 2016-17 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport Models Over Faulty Seat Belt

Land Rover is recalling 14,812 models of the 2016 and 2017 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport over a driver's seat belt issue that could cause these vehicles to be out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The specific issue stems from a fault in the emergency locking retractor of the driver's seat belt. This device locks your seat belt in place in the event of a crash, preventing your body from flying forward and reducing the impact into an airbag. The fault can prevent the device from actually locking the seat belt.

The fix for this issue will involve your Land Rover technician inspecting and replacing the seat belt module as necessary. Like all recall work, this will be performed free of charge.

Land Rover expects to notify owners of affected vehicles by mail on or around June 3. If you believe your vehicle is one of those covered by this recall and you have further questions, you can contact Land Rover USA customer service at 800-637-6837 and reference recall number N678.