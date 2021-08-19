Land Rover is recalling 111,746 Range Rover Sports and LR4s over fire risk

Enlarge Image Land Rover

If you own a 2010-2013 Range Rover Sport or a 2010-2016 Land Rover LR4, first of all, congratulations for keeping it on the road this long. Secondly, your vehicle is at risk of catching fire, so, y'know, maybe don't park it inside.

Land Rover is issuing a recall over concerns that a cracked fuel outlet flange on the tank may crack and cause a fuel leak. This recall affects vehicles with both the 5.0-liter V8 and the 3.0-liter V6 engines, for a total of 111,746 units. The recall was announced via the website for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Aug. 12.

The fix for this is relatively straightforward and will see your Land Rover dealer replacing the fuel outlet flange with a new part. This repair, like all recall repairs, will be performed at no cost to the owners.

Land Rover expects notices to go out via mail starting on or around Oct. 8. If you think your vehicle might be one of those affected or you just have questions, you can contact Land Rover's customer service department at 1-800-637-6837 and reference recall N623.