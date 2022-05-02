Land Rover Debuts 30th Anniversary Defender in Homage to the 1993 110 NAS

Way back in that time of unbridled optimism and questionable fashion choices -- aka the 1990s -- Land Rover thought it would be a good idea to bring 500 fully loaded examples of its four-door Defender 110 SUV to the US as a special edition.

This came to be known as the Defender 110 NAS for North American Specification, and all of them came packed to the gunwales with every option that Solihull could throw at them, including the exceedingly rare air conditioning option and an external roll cage. Every example was equipped with a 3.9-liter Rover V8 engine and a five-speed manual transmission, and every single example was painted white. Now, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Defender 110 NAS, Land Rover is doing it again (kind of).

Enter the 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 30th Anniversary Edition, which was announced on Monday. Like its predecessor, this limited Landy will only be offered in Fuji White, with painted steel wheels and lots of off-road-ready accessories. It's based on the P300 S version of the Defender with its 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, which seems like a weird choice, considering that Land Rover offers a V8 Defender now, but I digress.

There will only be 500 of the 30th Anniversary Edition, and each will get a special badge that mimics the special badge found on the original 110 NAS models. If you're a fan of awesome-looking Land Rovers or just a fan of steel wheels, the 30th Anniversary Edition will cost you a not-inconsiderable $76,350 including destination and will only be available at select US Land Rover dealerships.