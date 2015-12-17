Here's a five-minute drift battle between a Lamborghini and a Mustang

Drifting isn't easy. Those who make it look easy have spent years figuring out the right amount of yaw, throttle, steering, brakes and pure chutzpah required to spin around as if they're on ice. It's even trickier when you've got two cars trying to drift side by side. But it sure does make for an excellent video.

The premise of the video below is relatively straightforward. Vaughn Gittin, Jr., a racer in Formula Drift, does a bit of tandem drifting with Daigo Saito, who races in Japan's D1 Grand Prix series.

Gittin's rocking a 550-horsepower Mustang GT built especially for drifting. Saito, on the other hand, has a 650-horsepower Lamborghini Murcielago that's been converted from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive.

The two are said to be tooling around some abandoned Russian village, but who cares? All that matters is you get to see two very talented drivers going nutso on closed roads.

There's even a special appearance by a couple Dekotora, a subset of modified Japanese big rigs that resemble rolling Christmas displays.

Turn your television down, turn your headphones up and enjoy 20 cylinders' worth of glorious engine noise.