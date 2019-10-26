Lamborghini is sending carbon fiber to the International Space Station

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

Lamborghini is going to space, y'all, and not in an "I'm Elon Musk, and I'm going to send my car into orbit" kind of way.

Automobili Lamborghini is instead working with a hospital called the Houston Methodist Research Institute to examine the effects that the extreme environment of space has on composite materials. Cool, right?

The plan is for Lamborghini to send up several samples of different composite materials to the International Space Station via an unmanned rocket. Once there, the samples will be studied, and it's hoped that the results will inform the design of future supercars and medical equipment like artificial limbs.

"We are very proud," said Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, in a statement. "Lamborghini is breaking ground as the first automaker in the world to conduct carbon fiber materials science research on the ISS. In addition to representing an important example of corporate social responsibility, this mission is also fully in line with our philosophy and values. Lamborghini is a brand that has always been committed to going beyond limits in every area of its activity and to being a pioneer in the realm of technology."

The carbon fiber samples will spend half a year on the ISS. During that time, they'll be exposed to all kinds of crazy cosmic radiation (I hope Lamborghini is prepared for its samples to come back with powers like The Fantastic Four) as well as massive variations in temperature.