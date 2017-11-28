LA Auto Show: Volkswagen I.D. Crozz EV gets a production version in 2020

Volkswagen has committed to bringing 15 electric vehicles to the global market by 2025 and its starting with an EV based on the I.D. Crozz concept.

An 83-kWh battery can store enough juice to drive 200 miles, but that can be upgraded to 300 miles of range. An electric motor in the front is good for 101 horsepower while one coupled to the rear axle puts out 201. Do the math and that's good for a total of 302 horsepower. The front motor can disengage to save battery, but it will automatically come online if traction is needed.

Volkswagen

The I.D. Crozz concept is capable of autonomous driving through VW's Pilot self-driving system. Although this system will not be available until 2025, it's shown on the concept with four laser scanners deployed from the roof along with cameras and radar sensors. The steering wheel retracts in self-driving mode and a red light signature indicates the car is doing its own thing.

Technology that will probably make it over to the production vehicle includes augmented reality heads-up display and a rear-view camera mirror. Driver's aids like adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and lane keeping assist are already common throughout the Volkswagen line-up and should fit the new I.D. Crozz production vehicle nicely.

The debut of the I.D. Crozz in the States precedes that of the hotly anticipated revival of the Volkswagen Bus in 2022, based on the I.D. Buzz concept we fell in love with this year,

Pricing for the I.D. Crozz production vehicle should be in the