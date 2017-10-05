Koenigsegg Agera RS crushes Bugatti Chiron's acceleration record

Bugatti's latest hypercar, the Chiron, accelerated from 0 to 400 kph (249 mph) and braked back down to a stop in 41.96 seconds, which is pretty insane on its own. But a small automaker from Sweden just stepped in and walked all over Volkswagen's fanciest car.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS did the 0-400-0 sprint in just 36.44 seconds, taking 5.5 fewer seconds to accomplish this feat than Bugatti needed. Not only was the Agera RS faster across the whole thing, it also hit 400 kph in less time than the Bugatti -- 26.88 seconds versus 32.6 seconds.

The Agera RS is a beast, especially with its optional engine upgrade, which brings power up to a meaty 1,341 horsepower. It also packs the company's optional roll cage. The run was done at Vandel Airfield in Denmark using both GPS and a data logger.

Koenigsegg didn't undertake this run for its own boasting rights. As it turns out, the run came at the request of this car's owner, who wanted to benchmark it against other hypercars. If only every automaker offered such a perk.