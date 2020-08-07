Well, someone's turning Knight Rider into a movie

NBC

So, out of all the TV series that I'd have pegged for getting remade into a movie, Knight Rider would be just about at the bottom of the list, and yet, according to a report published Thursday by Variety, that's exactly what's happening.

In case you're not an old person (like me) and you have no idea what Knight Rider was, it was a show starring the incomparable David Hasselhoff that ran for just four seasons between 1982 and 1986. The show featured Hasselhoff as Michael Knight piloting an artificially intelligent Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am named KITT and stopping crime for the now-sounds-like-a-right-wing-think-tank Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG).

The remake is being helmed by Furious 7 director (as well as Aquaman, Saw and Insidious) James Wan and produced by his company Atomic Monster along with Spyglass Media Group. The screenplay is being written by T.J. Fixman, who also wrote the film adaptation of the Ratchet & Clank video game series.

Personally, I'm incredibly excited to see A) what car they use for KITT since Pontiac doesn't exist anymore, and B) who on Earth they expect to get to replace the Hoff?

Neither Atomic Monster nor Spyglass Media Group could be reached for comment.

