Kill an hour with six years' worth of Nürburgring crashes

While car wrecks are nothing to laugh at (usually), watching wrecks on Germany's Nürburgring have held a certain fascination for car nerds the world over.

Whether it's a full-on racecar yard sale or simply an overzealous tourist in a rented Renault, AutoAddiction has curated a compilation with something for everyone and you're pretty much guaranteed to be rubbernecking for the rest of the afternoon.

The Nürburgring is famous for being one of the world's most complex and dangerous race tracks, having earned the nickname "The Green Hell."

With 154 turns over 12 miles of track with more than 1,000 feet of elevation change, the 'Ring is a challenge for professional drivers of all stripes. But it regularly runs Touristenfahrten, or tourist days, where anyone can turn up, pay 27 euros ($32) and try to survive a lap. All these crashes are starting to make sense!

(Hat tip to Road & Track!)