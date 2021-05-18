Kia Optima, Sorento latest cars hit with fire risk recalls, brand says park cars outside

Enlarge Image Kia

Unfortunately, there's yet another recall surrounding a fire risk for vehicles from Hyundai Motor, this time affecting the Kia brand. Documents filed this week with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration detail a new fire risk recall for 2013 to 2015 Kia Optima sedans and 2014 to 2015 Sorento crossovers.

Total, Kia needs to see 440,370 of the vehicles back at dealers for a potential brake fluid leak that may damage the hydraulic electronic control unit. If brake fluid leaks onto the component, the HECU could short and spark a fire in the engine compartment. Kia noted it's not aware of any fires related to the issue, but it advised owners to park their vehicles outside and away from other buildings or vehicles.

Owners may see an ABS warning light illuminate to denote the problem, but a burning smell and smoke may also mean the vehicle houses the defect.

Kia will instruct owners to bring their vehicle to a dealership for a technician to check the HECU for leaks. If there is a leak, owners will receive a new HECU. If an Optima or Sorento part of the recall doesn't show signs of leaks, owners will still receive a new multifuse for the HECU circuit to prevent the possibility of a short and fire if brake fluid does leak. All work will be performed at no cost to owners, and Kia will reimburse any owner who already took care of the problem. Look for mailed notices to land starting July 2.