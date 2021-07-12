Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Korea clearly gets the best Kia Carnival, complete with foot massagers and real drapes

Kia decked the Carnival out for full-on luxury vehicle duties with the Hi-Limousine variant, and we want one.

Kia Carnival Hi LimousineEnlarge Image

This could make Genesis jealous.

 Kia

Meet the Korean equivalent of a Cadillac Escalade picking you up at the airport: the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine, which comes with foot massagers, real drapes to escape the outside, a seat back-mounted air purifier for only the freshest air, and so much more. The brand revealed the Carnival-based limousine on Monday and it's no joke. This is quite the premium machine.

The van still seats a driver and a front passenger, plus there's two captain's chairs and a bench in the third row, but there's ample space in the rear for all passengers. Pictured is the four-seat version, which deletes the third row for even more space. And that's the way to go for this vehicle, guys. If you didn't notice, the van also gets a roof extension complete with mood lighting up top because that's luxury, baby. A large white lamp is for rear passengers who would like additional lighting while reading, working or any other tasks taken up in the back of a Carnival Hi-Limousine.

Kia Carnival Hi LimousineEnlarge Image

Big-time comfy.

 Kia

Aside from these lovely amenities baked in for passengers, they also receive heated and cooled cup holders for beverages, a cubby for said beverages with heating and cooling capabilities, a 21.5-inch monitor for entertainment and the aforementioned pleated curtains for privacy. A 7-inch touchscreen controller handles multiple rear seat functions and you can do it all while enjoying quilted Nappa leather.

While the familiar 3.5-liter V6 powers the limo, Kia engineers retuned the suspension for an even plushier, coddling ride. Roadshow's long-term Carnival is already a super comfy thing, so I can't imagine how lovely it is to ride in one of these.

At current exchange rates, the Hi-Limousine isn't a cheap thing. Prices start at roughly $76,000, but seriously, how could you not love this plush van?

Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is something else

