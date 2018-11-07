Keanu Reeves' KRGT-1 motorcycle now has ABS

Arch Motorcycle, a company co-owned by actor Keanu Reeves, is best known for building beautiful but totally raw bikes, conceived without rider aids like traction control or antilock brakes. But as any modern motorcycle rider will tell you, ABS (antilock braking systems) are a godsend, so when it came time to add this safety tech to its KRGT-1, Arch looked to the experts at Bosch.

Bosch is a well-known, highly regarded engineering and electronics company, and a major supplier in the automotive space. At Bosch's test track in Flat Rock, Michigan, Reeves and his co-owner Gard Hollinger were able to work with engineers to add ABS safety tech without changing the raw feeling of the KRGT-1.

The goal was to develop a system that wouldn't intervene too early or too aggressively but would work to prevent lockup, particularly of the front wheel, when confronted with a low-traction surface.

"I think we might have been under the same misconception a lot of people are about ABS, that it somehow detracts from the feeling of the motorcycle and the experience of riding a motorcycle," Hollinger said in a video released Monday (above). "What we've quickly learned is that that couldn't be further from the truth."