Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon improves off-roading even more, somehow

Off-road enthusiasts want to ensure their vehicles are built to withstand just about everything. It's that mindset that led Jeep to create the Wrangler Rubicon Recon.

If Jeep's excellent Wrangler Rubicon isn't up to a given task, the Recon probably is. With an all-new 2018 Wrangler just over the horizon, Jeep's kicking off the 2017 Wrangler Farewell Tour with an upgraded Rubicon capable of making its way over some gnarly terrain.

The front axle's been upgraded with strengthened axle tubes and heavy-duty end forgings. There are also cast differential covers for both axles, as well as rock rails that have been shortened to fit tires up to 35 inches. That should get you through most of the rough stuff without issue.

The Recon builds upon an already impressive Rubicon loadout. Dana 44 axles front and rear, with 4.10 axle ratios, send power through a transfer case with a low-gear ratio of 4:1. With a six-speed manual, the crawl ratio is 73.1:1, which should make climbing anything other than a sheer cliff face relatively easy.

Jeep didn't relegate all the Recon-specific upgrades to the drivetrain. It also comes with a half-inch lift kit, 32-inch off-road tires, a winch-capable front bumper with removable end caps and a whole bunch of low-gloss black trim pieces. The interior features heated leather seats, a dashboard plaque, red-accented seat belts and a gauge cluster with unique styling.

Available in dealerships starting this month, the 2017 Wrangler Rubicon Recon will start at $39,145 for the two-door variant, with the four-door Unlimited setting you back $42,945.