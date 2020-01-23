Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon edition returns more rugged than ever

Jeep

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is in for a familiar treatment for 2020. Jeep said on Thursday the Rubicon Recon is once again part of the Wrangler family, and it's still one tough cookie.

Highlights of the SUV's list of off-road equipment include Dana front and rear heavy-duty axles, Rock-Trac NV241 two-speed transfer case and beefier rock rails. Two electronic-locking differentials are present, too: one at the front and another at the rear. A set of 33-inch Falken tires rounds out the equipment side of things. Powering your adventures is a familiar 2.0-liter turbo-four engine with the brand's eTorque system. That's right, happy trails in this SUV will be more efficient than ever.

The exterior's jazzed up with the aforementioned rock rails, fenders finished in the SUV's exterior color and a gloss black grille. Jeep also tossed in a few Recon-specific appointments. There's a Recon badge for the fender and a matte black American flag decal. The hood sports a black stripe with red accents and 17-inch wheels don a black finish.

Naturally, the inside gets a few touches as well. Notably, there's red stitching and red seat belts. That's about it for anything major, though. Then again, Wrangler Rubicon Recon buyers likely aren't worried about that kind of stuff. It's about where the SUV can go with ease off the beaten path.

If all of it tickles your fancy, good news. Buyers can place orders for one now with a starting price of $44,875 after a $1,495 destination charge. That figure is for the two-door model. For those who need the four-door, it'll set you back $48,375.