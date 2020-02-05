Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator High Altitude models enter the Dub Club

Enlarge Image Jeep

Aftermarket vehicle customization is always one way to get your vehicle looking a little different, but why venture outside things like the factory warranty if you don't have to? Automakers have been ramping up the tricked-out kit they offer through dealerships, and Jeep has been at the forefront of this with a number of trims meant to bring a customized look to the dealer floor, and its latest creations follow that idea.

Jeep on Wednesday unveiled the Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude trims. Making their debut at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, these slick little numbers give Jeep buyers yet another avenue through which they can pick up a slightly more customized vehicle.

Your eyes will likely first travel to the High Altitude's wheels. And rightfully so -- the 20-inch wheels that come with this trim are the first 20s offered on the Wrangler and Gladiator. A bunch of parts are body-colored, including the hardtop, fender flares, side mirrors and bumpers. There's a matte-black Trail Rated badge, as well as running boards with an integrated step. Buyers will be able to pick these vehicles up in silver, black, white and gray. Wrangler buyers will also get blue, while Gladiator fans get a crack at a sand motif.

There's also a paint color called Snazzberry on offer. Yep, Snazzberry.

The interior didn't escape a little revision. In here, High Altitude trims include Nappa leather seats, a leather-wrapped dashboard and a steering wheel also wrapped in cow hide. The soft stuff extends to the center console and door panels, too. There's plenty of tech inside these cars, too, including a standard 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, blind spot monitoring and keyless entry.

The Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler High Altitude models go on sale in the second quarter of 2020. Pricing will likely be announced closer to that time.