Jeep debuts High Tide edition Wrangler for Jeep Beach Week celebration

Jeep

If there's one thing that the Jeep brand loves, it's cranking out special editions of the Wrangler. The newest of these is called the High Tide, which Jeep introduced on Monday.

Beyond having a unique color (aka High Velocity Yellow) and stickers, some pretty helpful features that Jeepers love are included in the package. A Gorilla Glass windshield and 35-inch tires on beadlock-capable wheels come as standard equipment, as does a Sunrider Fliptop convertible top.

Based on the Sport S model Jeep, the High Tide also comes with the "Xtreme Recon Package" that, in addition to the big ol' tires and special wheels, includes a 1.5-inch suspension lift, a 4.56 rear axle, wheel flare extensions and hinge gate reinforcement. High Tide buyers also get rock rails and all-weather floor mats.

The whole package, as well as a limited edition of 500 Beach versions, is meant to celebrate the annual Jeep Beach Week event taking place in late April in Daytona Beach, Florida. It managed to attract 200,000 spectators and 20,000 Jeeps in 2021, so it's a bigger deal than you might think. And it all culminates in the Jeep Beach Parade, where over 3,000 Jeeps drive on the beach.

The Jeep Wrangler High Tide is available to order now for a not-inconsiderable starting price of $50,835, which includes a $1,595 destination fee.