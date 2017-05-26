Jaguar's most bonkers car yet is a 600-horsepower XE sedan

May the heavens bless the Jaguar employee who pitched the idea of building a 600-horsepower super sport sedan, because it's definitely happening and it's definitely going to rock the kasbah.

Jaguar has whipped up what it calls the "most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar," the XE SV Project 8. It starts with a normal Jaguar XE, but its heart has been replaced with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that will put out around 600 horsepower, which will head to all four wheels.

Enlarge Image Jaguar

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will be the second vehicle in the automaker's Collectors' Edition, which also includes the F-Type Project 7 from 2014. Like the F-Type, the XE SV Project 8 will have a limited run. Jaguar will only build 300 examples for the entire world, all of which will be hand built at Jaguar's facility in Coventry, England.

Jaguar will unveil more details (and a car that isn't wrapped in camouflage vinyl) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 30. For now, we can tell that it's not just your average XE with a giant motor under the hood. The front bumper packs more aggressive aerodynamics, and there's a honkin' wing out back to keep the car from lifting off and chasing Elon Musk's rockets into space.

The Jaguar XE is a compact executive sedan built to compete against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4. It sports a number of engine options, including a 2.0-liter gas I4, a 3.0-liter supercharged gas V6 and a 2.0-liter diesel I4. Roadshow reviewed a 2017 XE and praised its handling prowess, although some of its in-car tech didn't exactly float our collective boat.