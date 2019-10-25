Jaguar's the latest company to do a Vision Gran Turismo concept and it's stunning

Enlarge Image Jaguar

Now, typically, when a company says it's releasing a concept car but that concept car is only in a video game, people around the office start letting out audible groans and sighs. When Jaguar does it, and the concept looks like the Vision Gran Turismo, it's a bit of a different story.

In case you're unfamiliar with the whole idea of "Vision GT," it's a series of vehicle designs based on a challenge by the creators of the Gran Turismo racing game series to manufacturers to design their ideal grand touring cars. Some of the designs that car companies have released so far have been amazing; others, well, not so much.

The Jaguar concept, we feel, lies firmly in the first camp. It was designed as a fully electric, all-wheel drive vehicle, and it takes a lot of the design language that Jaguar started exploring with its C X75 concept and improves upon it.

"This project has been completely led by our young designers and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to create a vehicle steeped in our incredible heritage but pushing the boundaries of future design," said Julian Thomson, newly minted design director for Jaguar, in a statement. "The team have done an incredible job in creating something which is clearly identifiable as a Jaguar, inspired -- but not constrained -- by our iconic past."

The Vision Gran Turismo is long, low and very wide. It sports the classic long hood and short deck proportions that have helped propel cars like the Ferrari Daytona, the Mercedes 300SL and even Jaguar's own E-Type into legendary status.

This totally not real car produces 1,006 horsepower (or 1,020 metric horsepower, if you're into that kind of thing) and 885 pound-feet of torque. Jaguar says it will do an utterly fictional 0-to-60 mph sprint in under two seconds.

Players of Gran Turismo Sport will be able to download and enjoy the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo starting at the end of November.