Jaguar Land Rover invests $25M in Lyft, because self-driving cars

Another day, another news story about an automaker plunking down a pile of cash to help develop self-driving cars.

Jaguar announced Monday that its mobility services business, InMotion, invested $25 million in Lyft, the ride-hailing Uber competitor that received a hefty $500 million investment from General Motors in 2016. Both companies invested in Lyft for the same reason -- to help develop and deploy autonomous vehicles.

Enlarge Image Lyft

Not only will this cash go toward the goal of taking drivers out of cars, the partnership will involve current vehicles, too. Jaguar will supply Lyft drivers with a fleet of Jaguar and Land Rover products, but it's unclear just how many are being supplied, and if there are any strings attached (there almost certainly will be).

"We are excited to collaborate with a leading platform like Lyft not only on developing premium mobility solutions but also devising innovative solutions to the transport problems Jaguar Land Rover's customers face," said Sebastian Peck, managing director of InMotion, in a statement. "Personal mobility and smart transportation is evolving and this new collaborative venture will provide a real-world platform helping us develop our connected and autonomous services."

These types of investments are slowly becoming the norm for many automakers. Chrysler gave Waymo a fleet of Pacifica minivans, which the Google offshoot has equipped with the hardware required for autonomy. General Motors and Lyft plan to utilize self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EVs in the near future, as well. Uber, meanwhile, has been using a fleet of Volvo XC90s to help develop its autonomous-driving system. It's like one big key party, where the only entry requirement is millions and millions of dollars.