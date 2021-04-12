Intel wants to produce chips for automakers amid semiconductor shortage, report says

James Martin/CNET

Intel is in talks with automakers to produce semiconductor chips for cars, a report Monday said. The tech giant would aim to produce chips within six to nine months, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters following a White House summit Monday with tech leaders concerning the global semiconductor shortage. Intel currently makes chips that power computers and phones.

To address the shortage, Intel will also be investing $20 billion in two new chip plants in Arizona, Gelsinger said Monday.

Tomorrow I am honored to be meeting with the Biden administration to discuss the global chip shortage and how @intel is ready to provide chip manufacturing capacity in the US and EU. — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) April 11, 2021

The White House met with CEOs from Intel, Dell, Samsung, Ford, HP, AT&T, Alphabet, General Motors and other companies. Thanks to the global shortage, Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other automakers have been unable to obtain certain chips, and as a result have cut production of vehicles.

President Joe Biden in February signed an executive order to improve the semiconductor chip supply chain, which included a 100-day review. "We need to make sure these supply chains are secure and reliable," Biden said at the time, adding that semiconductor chips power everything from cars to phones to medical devices.

Intel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

