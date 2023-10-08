InMotion RS Electric Scooter Review: Performance That Keeps Going and Going

The InMotion RS is a monster of a scooter, both in size and performance. The company is more known for its electric unicycles, aka EUC, and smaller scooters like the Climber and the S1. But with the RS, it's clear InMotion has its sights on the high-end scooter market, too.

Design and features

The InMotion RS is $3,999, but you're rewarded with excellent design, features and performance. The scooter has a nice, long deck covered with rubber, providing good grip. The handlebars angle slightly back and can be height adjusted. When I first saw images of the RS, I wasn't sure the tilted steering and its half twist-throttle would work for me. But after putting in some miles, I've grown fond of it. With thumb-throttle scooters, you have to be careful not to hit them accidentally. I've even had a case where a scooter fell over and the throttle arm snapped, and there wasn't enough left to trigger the throttle.

The RS has a Park mode, which is triggered when the scooter is powered on and stationary. It also can be manually put into Park by pressing the power button. This allows the scooter to be left on without worrying about hitting the throttle and having it take off.

Shot of front wheel Joseph Kaminski

The deck height of the RS can be modified, though you need specific tools to do it. Out of the box, the scooter deck is low to the ground -- great for riding around on the streets of New York. But riders can also adjust the scooter's height for off-road rides. In the low position, I could take off aggressively while maintaining traction. Keep in mind that the lower the scooter is, the longer it becomes. In addition, the lower position is ideal for using the kickstand, whereas when the scooter deck sits higher, the scooter leans over more. A front and rear hydraulic suspension supports the deck.

The RS is a hefty beast, tipping the scales at 128 pounds and capable of carrying a payload (including rider) of up to 330 pounds. Powering the RS is a 72-volt, 2,880-watt-hour battery, and propelling the scooter are dual 2,000-watt motors. The scooter rides on 11-inch, tubeless, air-filled front and rear tires. The scooter was engineered to allow a straightforward process of detaching and replacing the wheels in the event of a flat tire. In fact, the entire scooter is easy to work on from a maintenance standpoint.

The rear brake light. Joseph Kaminski

The scooter is outfitted with front and rear Zoom hydraulic disc brakes, complemented by motors that assist in deceleration when the levers are engaged. This not only prolongs the lifespan of brake pads but also contributes energy back to the battery through regenerative braking. The level of regenerative braking can be customized using the InMotion iOS/Android mobile app. The app can also be used for changing settings, updating the scooter's firmware and activating an antitheft feature that essentially locks its wheels and sets off a horn if someone tries to move it.

For safety, there are front and rear self-canceling signal lights, a loud horn, a rear brake light, front deck lights and an adjustable headlight.

Rear suspension, brake and fender. Joseph Kaminski

The handlebars do fold down for storage. However, the folding mechanism is secured with a thumbscrew when the handlebars are upright, which could come loose when riding over time. But I can also see it getting stripped if over-tightened. Hopefully, InMotion can come up with a better solution next time.

The RS has an IP rating of IPX6 for the body and IPX7 for the battery so it's safe from splashes (something I put to the test on my very first ride when I got caught in a downpour). I was mostly concerned about getting dirty, though. The fenders on the RS are great for keeping grime from the ground off the rider.

The RS's display Joseph Kaminski

The display is visible in daylight as well as being well designed. At a glance, you can see the battery level in percentage along with the battery voltage, current speed, total miles, ride mode, the signal light indicator and whether you're in single- or dual-motor mode (the RS can run on both or just front or rear).

Performance

The RS has a 68 mph top speed. I only got up to 56 mph, but I require more room to stop because I am a big guy, and my city is so crowded and congested. The acceleration is smooth yet aggressive, if that makes sense. With the deck in the low position, I might get a chirp from the tires during takeoff, but not an uncontrollable spinning of the wheels. It handles well in turns, and the rear plate is wide and stable enough to brace yourself at high speeds.

The table is set. Joseph Kaminski

The RS has four speed modes: Eco, D, S and X. I noticed you could not change speeds while on the throttle. I had to release it to change. For day-to-day use and lower battery consumption, I mostly used the scooter in D. That was adequate, considering it can still hit 40 mph quickly, which is perfect for getting around and to and from work. I prefer to ride with auto traffic, and although the city speed limit is 25 mph, they do 30 to 35 mph.

The RS can reach 30 mph in just a few seconds, which is also comforting when riding in traffic. I've put just over 500 miles on the scooter and have yet to change, repair or replace a thing. As I mentioned, I have had to tighten up a few things, but that's it.

The RS comes with dual charge ports, but it ships with an 8-amp charger that will have you back on the road in less than 5 hours. InMotion claims you can get about a 100-mile range, but that should be taken with a grain of salt. We are all different sizes, live in different areas, and travel at different speeds. But if you get even half the estimated distance, its range for its size and speed is still impressive.