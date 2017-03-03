Infiniti relies on Formula 1 tech for 500-hp Q60 Black S concept

If you thought the 400-horsepower Q60 Red Sport 400 was the pinnacle of Infiniti's performance aspirations, its Geneva-bound concept will put an end to that line of thinking.

The Infiniti Q60 Black S concept is, in a word, hardcore. It uses Formula 1 technology to give its signature coupe a serious power boost, and the design is quite the opposite of sedate. Its purpose is to see if the public (or, more specifically, Infiniti buyers) are willing to pony up the scratch for a new generation of Infiniti performance cars.

Utilizing the 400-horsepower variant of the Q60's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, Infiniti added a Formula 1-style kinetic energy recovery system (KERS), which recovers energy from braking and hot exhaust gas. That extra juice is stored onboard, where it can be used to bump up power and torque on demand.

Enlarge Image Infiniti

Autocar claims its output jumps to about 500 horsepower with this system, which is used only for performance, not for efficiency.

The concept also looks the business. The front and rear fasciae feature aggressive lines and spoilers that should increase overall downforce. The air vents in the hood are functional, and the titanium tailpipes feature a "burnt" blue color. It also has a wing out back, because every sporty car needs a wing. It's probably functional.

In keeping with the motorsport theme, there's a healthy dose of carbon fiber scattered about, too.

Infiniti thinks it's onto something here, and it hopes the public agrees. The company said that not only would this concept gauge reception of a Q60 with this system, it could help test the waters for an entire performance model line. We'll find out more when it debuts at the Geneva Motor Show.