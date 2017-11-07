Infiniti recalls 2017-2018 QX30 SUV over airbag fears

Infiniti is recalling 17,507 examples of its QX30 compact crossover SUV over unintentional airbag deployment concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2017 and 2018 model-year QX30s could suffer from a grounding issue in steering components that could trigger an inadvertent airbag firing, possibly resulting in a driver injury or crash.

Apparently, an electrostatic charge can build up if the system is insufficiently grounded, and if the airbag clock spring breaks, the driver's side airbag can deploy accidentally.

Nissan's luxury brand says it's not aware of any incidents related to the grounding issue, but the company plans to install a commutator ring on the steering column to make sure the assembly is properly grounded. Any necessary repairs will be carried out free of charge.

Owners of affected models will begin to receive communications from Infiniti about the recall beginning Dec. 18, but owners can also call Infiniti customer service at 1-800-622-6200 (select Option 7), or the NHTSA's Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 for more assistance.