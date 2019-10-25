Infiniti Q70 reaches the end of the road, won't return for 2020

Infiniti

Americans' love affair with crossover, SUVs and anything with more perceived utility has created another victim. According to a Friday report from Motor Authority, the Infiniti Q70 luxury sedan has reached the end of its life.

The Q70, Infiniti's largest sedan offering, hasn't received much love from US buyers recently, and the news of its dismissal from the luxury brand's lineup follows the discontinuation of the Q70 hybrid model. For 2019, buyers were left with two Q70 flavors and two engine offerings. A standard Q70 serves as the entry point into the full-size sedan, and a Q70 L provides stretched proportions.

Either a 5.6-liter V8 or a 3.0-liter V6 motivates the sedan and power flows to the rear wheels, or all four with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

With the Q70 on its way out, it leaves only the Q50 as the sole sedan left in the lineup. The Q60, meanwhile, serves as the brand's coupe offering. Roadshow contacted Infiniti for more information about the Q70's end but didn't immediately hear back. A representative told Motor Authority in the original report the company remains committed to the passenger-car segment with both the Q50 and Q60.

While Infiniti hinted at a future electric sedan with the Q Inspiration concept shown at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. However, the near-term will see a QX55 coupeover launch next year. The name of the game is crossovers, and clearly, Infiniti knows this. By the end of this year, there could be good news for the sedan faithful as Infiniti plans to make a final production decision on the Q60 Project Black S, too.

Further out, we'll likely see the brand's models take on a different and more exciting look. Taisuke Nakamura officially took over as the division's chief designer, and he's been responsible for some pretty incredible concept cars in recent years.