Infiniti extends fancy Signature trim to 2017 Q50 and QX80

The Chicago Auto Show regularly plays host to a number of incremental updates from various automakers. Infiniti is playing right into that this year with its new Signature Edition models.
Well, I shouldn't say new, per se. This marks the second year of the QX80 Signature Edition, but it's the inaugural debut of the Q50 Signature Edition. Both offer a few aesthetic updates with a few doodads thrown into the mix, and that's about it, really. It's a light year for Infiniti, at least in Chicago.
The Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition comes with a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6, which puts out 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Its feature lineup includes a moonroof, navigation, LED headlights, LED taillights and a climate control system with an air purifier.
Fun fact: The Q50 Signature Edition is actually already on sale. It'll run you $38,700 for the rear-wheel drive version, and $40,700 for one with all-wheel drive.
The QX80 Signature Edition takes Infiniti's largest, fanciest SUV and makes it fancier (but not larger). Here, you get a Saddle Tan leather interior, chrome mirror caps and 22-inch wheels with a dark tint. It also includes a full suite of active and passive safety systems that includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.
The QX80 comes with just one available engine -- a 400-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8. The Signature Edition can be had with either seven or eight seats, in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. This one doesn't go on sale until May, and pricing is still TBD.
Chicago Auto Show 2017
Roadshow by CNET covers the new models and concept cars shown off at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.
