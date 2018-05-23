Indonesia's ride-hailing firm Go-Jek to launch in Southeast Asia

It's goodbye to Uber and hello to Go-Jek.
The Indonesian ride-hailing firm is aiming to fill up the shoes left empty by Uber's departure from Southeast Asia earlier this year, while also taking on current Southeast Asia ride-hailing king Grab in a race for market share.
While not much details were revealed, the company said it plans to launch ride-hailing services in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines in the coming months, and will be investing $500 million (US dollars) to do so, according to a report on Channel News Asia.
The company will start with ride-hailing services first before expanding to other sectors, such as food delivery, or even on-call masseurs and manicures, features which Go-Jek has in its home market in Indonesia.
