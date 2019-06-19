Car Culture

India proposes exempting EVs from registration fees, report says

India came up with one of the best and simplest forms of EV purchasing incentives we've yet heard of.

Indian traffic is legendarily wild, but imagine it without the smog haze or the nasal putt-putt of two-stroke engines and diesels. India's EV incentive wants to make that happen.

Lots of places around the world are looking for ways to incentivize folks to ditch their internal combustion vehicles and get shiny new(er) electric vehicles instead. America famously has its EV tax credit and all its production number provisos and phased phase-out. China has something similar regarding EV purchase subsidies.

India is keeping things a little simpler, according to a report Wednesday by Reuters. Rather than dealing with credits or rebates, India is considering simply not charging EV owners registration fees. It's brilliant.

India's plan would apply not only to cars but to all kinds of electric vehicles, including motorcycles, scooters and autorickshaws. Frankly, we want to see people driving electrified Hindustan Ambassadors around because that would be great.

In any case, this a plan that would, in theory at least, require minimal effort on the part of the government and it could prove to be a boon to pollution-clogged India. It would also help to reduce India's dependence on foreign oil.

