In an Uber-free world, Singapore wants Go-Jek drivers

With Uber gone in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia, there's a new kid on the ride-hailing block.

Indonesian ride-hailer Go-Jek has expanded into Singapore and opened its doors for drivers to preregister. It launched a portal Sunday for drivers to register their interest and become among the first to use the Go-Jek Singapore platform.

Go-Jek will follow up with potential drivers in the coming weeks to let them know how they can officially apply and be on board when the platform launches -- though it not-so-helpfully said that the launch date will be announced "in due course".

"There has been a huge amount of driver interest here in Singapore and we are pleased to take this important first step toward driver recruitment," a Go-Jek spokesperson said. "At Go-Jek, we understand that driver-partners are crucial to successful operations, which is why we're looking forward to building strong, engaging relationships with the driver community."

Uber departed Southeast Asia in March, signing away its businesses to rival Grab, a Singapore-based ride-hailer. Go-Jek, a rival to Grab, expanded from its base in Indonesia to Vietnam in March, the first stage of its international rollout, with plans to invest $500 million into expansion through Thailand and the Philippines as well as Singapore.

