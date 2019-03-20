IIHS and Mobileye want to know if ADAS makes us better drivers

One of the things that we find ourselves wondering is whether the proliferation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is benefiting us as drivers or making us too reliant on the electronic warnings and interventions that the systems provide.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Mobileye wondered the same thing, so together they created a study using Mobileye's 6 Series aftermarket ADAS suite to find out for sure. The study was comprised of two phases, and 21 IIHS employees took part, according to a blog post released by Mobileye earlier this month.

The first part of the study involved each participant driving as usual with the Mobileye system running in a "stealth mode" that would log alerts but not actually give them to the driver. This phase lasted four weeks and was meant to establish a baseline of driving habits.

The second phase -- aka the "Treatment Phase" -- lasted eight weeks and as before the study participants were asked to drive normally with the Mobileye system installed on their personal vehicles, only this time the Mobileye system alerted the drivers of unsafe situations.

After the eight weeks of driving were done and all of the data analyzed, IIHS and Mobileye determined that having the alerts did make the participants safer drivers. Throughout the treatment period, there was a decline of 30 to 70 percent in the number of driver alerts provided by the Mobileye system.

Obviously, the sample size of the study leaves something to be desired, as does the involvement of the manufacturer of the safety system, but it is something akin to proof that ADAS systems benefit us in more ways than just slamming on the brakes for us when we're not paying attention.

Neither IIHS or Mobileye responded immediately to requests for comment.