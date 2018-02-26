Hyundai, Toyota recall 110K vehicles in the US

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Two major recalls were announced this weekend, with Hyundai and Toyota calling back approximately 110,000 trucks and SUVs in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, Toyota's recall includes some 64,900 examples of the 2018 Sequoia SUV and 2018 Tundra pickup. In the affected vehicles, the electronic stability control can shut down unexpectedly, and, well, we don't need to tell you why that's potentially dangerous.

Speaking of which, Hyundai's recall concerns vehicles where the steering wheel can unexpectedly break away from the steering column. Roughly 43,900 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport models are affected, all from the 2018 model year.

In both cases, the automakers will notify affected owners, and recall work will begin in March. Of course, all associated costs will be picked up by the manufacturers.