Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy is mighty luxurious, could reach US

Here at Roadshow, we already think the Hyundai Palisade is posh enough to make the automaker's luxury division Genesis blush, but in South Korea, the automaker is dialing up the opulence in the form of a Palisade Calligraphy trim and special VIP model.

Hyundai revealed details of the model Wednesday and showed off the exquisite interior rear quarters (aka the backseat) of the VIP model. The Calligraphy trim is pretty similar to what we know in the US as the Palisade Limited trim, but the Calligraphy VIP trim really dials things up.

A bench seat is out altogether in favor of two captain's chairs, and they're decked out in Nappa leather with unique headrests that boast built-in speakers. Back-seat passengers also get an entertainment system with dual monitors and a center console just for them complete with heated and cooled cup holders and a wireless phone charger. Basically, being in the back seat of the Palisade Calligraphy VIP isn't a bad thing at all.

The exterior gets a few different elements, such as unique 20-inch wheels, a new grille with triangular elements and more brightwork than other models, even our Palisade Limited. The powertrain remains the same with a 3.8-liter V6 or the 2.2-liter turbo-four diesel available in other countries.

Right now, Hyundai has only confirmed the SUV for South Korea, but a Hyundai representative tells Roadshow, "details for the US market SUV offerings are still being evaluated and confirmed." There's a chance we could see this even more luxurious model make its way stateside, and it'll surely make the Palisade a $50,000-plus vehicle. The representative adds that Calligraphy is an upscale trim planned for more premium SUVs from Hyundai and "some of these premium features will certainly find their way into US models in the near future."