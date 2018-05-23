Hyundai wants to let you pay for coffee with your car

The advent of Apple Pay and Android Pay has made getting your morning cup of coffee a lot simpler, negating the necessity of digging in your pocket for filthy lucre or messing with your debit card's semi-functional chip. What if your car had the same capability? Hyundai is partnering with Xevo to do just that.

This payment capability will integrate with Hyundai's own Blue Link infotainment system and will allow drivers to select a coffee shop, for instance, place their order through the vehicle's screen and then the navigation system will automatically route the driver to the location that will have their coffee ready. Pretty wild, huh?

Enlarge Image Hyundai

"These new services work with the Hyundai Blue Link connected-car system to enhance the driving experience. This is why we have selected scenarios that are part of daily drives and longer trips. Offering this level of convenience is part of our ongoing effort to create best-in-class ownership experiences," said Manish Mehrotra, director, digital business planning and connected operations, Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai also envisions this to work with gas stations and parking garages too. No more losing your parking garage ticket and having to pay way too much to get your car out. Ditto, no more getting your debit or credit card info stolen by scammers at the pump. It's a brave new world, friends.