Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Teased as a Streamlined Sedan, Debuts This Month

After a couple of cryptic videos that didn't actually show anything, Hyundai finally released the first legit teaser of the upcoming Ioniq 6 on Monday. The new electric sedan was previewed by the Prophecy concept in 2020, and the production version should stick pretty close to that stunning design.

The sole image is a sketch of the Ioniq 6's profile, which is positioned below a more abstract teardrop shape that reminds me of the original Citroën DS, my personal choice for the most beautiful car in the world. It has a one-bow silhouette, kind of like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, though the Ioniq 6's rear end comes to a sharper, steeper point. There's a prominent rear spoiler, which the Prophecy also had, and what look like brake ducts at the front and rear bumpers. Hyundai says the Ioniq 6's 'Electrified Streamliner' design philosophy is both aesthetically and functionally pleasing, and its aerodynamic shape and clean lines will influence other EV models.

Hyundai

Like the existing Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 will be built on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform. The base model should have a single motor at the rear while a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version will be available. Expect over 300 horsepower at launch, and with the boxier Ioniq 5 having over 300 miles of range, the Ioniq 6 should hit at least 350 miles on the EPA cycle. There should be a performance N version eventually, too. In terms of size, the Ioniq 6 seems analogous to the Sonata, making the recent rumors of the Sonata's demise understandable as Hyundai works to launch over a dozen fully electric cars by 2030.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6's exterior and interior will both be revealed by the end of the month, and it will likely make its public debut at July's Busan Auto Show. Next up will be the three-row Ioniq 7 SUV, which was previewed by this year's Seven concept.