Hyundai Genesis Coupe recalled for loose airbags

Hyundai

Remember the Hyundai Genesis Coupe? Before Genesis went out on its own, the name resided under the Hyundai brand, and the Genesis Coupe was aimed as a sportier offering.

Those who have one parked in the garage will need to take it back to the dealership, however. In documents filed this week, Hyundai said it will recall 1,295 vehicles due to loose airbags. According to the automaker, the driver's side airbag might not be tightened enough.

In the event of a crash, a loose airbag increases the risk of injury and it could simply detach from the steering wheel.

Hyundai said owners a technician will examine the mounting bolts for the driver's side airbag and tighten them to spec. It should be a simple fix and won't require a new airbag. All work will be done free of charge.

Owners should look for recall notices starting June 26 when the recall kicks off.